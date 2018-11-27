News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 27 2018 - 10:11

Russian Military Issues Secure Thumb Drives to Prevent Leaks — Reports

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

The Russian military has reportedly issued secure thumb drives for servicemen to store classified data in the wake of embarrassing revelations about Russian troop deployments in Ukraine and Syria and open-source investigations into its military intelligence.

Russia has taken steps this year to secure communications, including banning troops from using smartphones to avoid data leaks and drafting a bill to restrict information they share on social media.

Read More
Russian Soldiers to Lose Smartphone Privileges Over Leaks

The Russian Defense Ministry started issuing personalized storage devices to troops with access to classified information earlier this year, the pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper reported Tuesday.

“It looks like a regular thumb drive, but it’s designed to prevent data leaks,” the publication cited the Defense Ministry as saying.

Only computers with special software and users with a password can access the data and the device’s every contact with a computer is tracked, Izvestia reports. Blue-colored thumb drives store data categorized “for internal use only,” while red thumb drives store top-secret information.

The loss of secret thumb drives or use of third-party storage devices can lead to a soldier’s dismissal or – in matters involving state secrets – up to seven years behind bars, Izvestia reports.

“Of course such technologies increase information security,” the outlet quoted Vladimir Rubanov, a former senior KGB analyst and ex-deputy chief of the Russian Security Council, as saying.

Massive Floating Dock Sinks, Damaging Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier
News
Oct. 30 2018
Massive Floating Dock Sinks, Damaging Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier
NATO and Russia Hold Rare Talks on Military Drills, INF Missile Treaty
News
Nov. 01 2018
NATO and Russia Hold Rare Talks on Military Drills, INF Missile Treaty
Russia Protests Democratic Party's Election Hacking Lawsuit in N.Y. Court
News
Nov. 14 2018
Russia Protests Democratic Party's Election Hacking Lawsuit in N.Y. Court

Latest news

Ex-Chechen Official Sentenced for Shooting Gun in Moscow Wedding Procession
News
Nov. 27 2018
Ex-Chechen Official Sentenced for Shooting Gun in Moscow Wedding Procession
Trump Says He Does Not Like Russia-Ukraine Situation
News
Nov. 26 2018
Trump Says He Does Not Like Russia-Ukraine Situation
United States' Nikki Haley Denounces Russia for 'Arrogant' Move Against Ukraine
News
Nov. 26 2018
United States' Nikki Haley Denounces Russia for 'Arrogant' Move Against Ukraine

Most read

News

Masha Gessen's Book on Totalitarianism in Russia Seized at Border Over 'Extremism' Concerns

News

Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin

News

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

News

Turkey Charges Erdogan Foe Gulen for 2016 Murder of Russian Ambassador

News

Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction

Sign up for our weekly newsletter