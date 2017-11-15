Russian Mercenary From Wagner Group Reported Killed in Syria

Another Russian from the Wagner mercenary group has been killed in Syria, a provincial Russian news site reported Wednesday.

Although mercenaries are banned under Russian law, the Kremlin-linked Wagner private military contractor is believed to have played central roles in conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Yury Ebel from the republic of Mordovia died Oct. 20 in shelling that killed 18 people in total, according to the news site Stolitsa-S.

Ebel joined Wagner — named after the nom de guerre of its founder Dmitry Utkin — after completing his draft service in the Russian army, a friend told the RBC business portal. It was his third tour of duty in Syria, she said.