Telegram Founder Durov Unleashes Storm of Shirtless Russian Men

Internet maverick Pavel Durov is calling on Russians to take off their shirts in the footsteps of President Vladimir Putin.

Inspired by photos from Putin’s fishing trip to Siberia — during which the 64-year-old president undressed — the founder of the Vkontakte website and Telegram messenger service published a shirtless photograph of himself on Instagram in response.

“My Instagram had to seriously step up the game to keep up with the increased competition from Mr. Putin’s shirtless photos,” he wrote in English. “If you’re Russian, you have to join #PutinShirtlessChallenge (or face oblivion). Two rules from Putin — no photoshop, no pumping. Otherwise you’re not an alpha.” Russians were quick to respond. Within a day of the post, there were more than 360 shirtless photos — with some Russians clearly taking themselves more seriously than others. Here’s a selection of the best ones so far:

#PutinShirtlessChallenge Публикация от DenisM (@denismakoviichuk) Авг 4 2017 в 10:49 PDT

Россия и Америка - жить в согласии🇺🇸🇷🇺Любовь к обеим странам! 🙌🏻 #PutinShirtlessChallenge Публикация от KIRILL POPOVICH (@kirillpopovich) Авг 5 2017 в 11:29 PDT

#putinshirtlesschallenge A post shared by @ignatfoto on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT