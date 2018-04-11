Russian Media Whips Up U.S. War Scare With Bomb Shelter Food Tips

The United States and its allies are considering whether to hit Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack that international organizations say killed dozens of people in the rebel-held town of Douma on Saturday. Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon said Tuesday that Russia reserves the right to shoot down U.S. missiles and target launch sites in case of an airstrike.

A Russian television channel has instructed viewers to stock up on food and water in case a war breaks out with the United States, playing on fears that a U.S.-led airstrike against Moscow's ally Syria could lead to a military escalation.

Any U.S. Missiles Fired at Syria Will Be Shot Down, Russian Ambassador Warns

A Vesti-24 anchor recommended for viewers to stock up on “fewer sweets and more water,” in a segment on emergency survival foods that aired on Tuesday.

“It should be noted that real panic isn’t here but across the ocean,” he added, saying bomb shelter sales “took off” in the U.S. after Donald Trump’s election as president in 2016.

The newscaster went on to list the shelf life of canned goods and staples that included rice, oatmeal, and sugar “for those who succumb to panic and decide to spend all their savings.”

In addition to medicine, he recommended storing more than 30 liters of water for drinking, food-preparation and cleaning needs. Higher temperatures inside the bunker, he warned, would lead to more water consumption.

“Sweet tooths will have a hard time: Chocolate, candy, and condensed milk will have to be left in your past life,” the journalist said.