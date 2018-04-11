News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 11 2018 - 13:04

Russian Media Whips Up U.S. War Scare With Bomb Shelter Food Tips

Rossia-24

A Russian television channel has instructed viewers to stock up on food and water in case a war breaks out with the United States, playing on fears that a U.S.-led airstrike against Moscow's ally Syria could lead to a military escalation.

The United States and its allies are considering whether to hit Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack that international organizations say killed dozens of people in the rebel-held town of Douma on Saturday. Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon said Tuesday that Russia reserves the right to shoot down U.S. missiles and target launch sites in case of an airstrike.

Read More
Any U.S. Missiles Fired at Syria Will Be Shot Down, Russian Ambassador Warns

A Vesti-24 anchor recommended for viewers to stock up on “fewer sweets and more water,” in a segment on emergency survival foods that aired on Tuesday.

“It should be noted that real panic isn’t here but across the ocean,” he added, saying bomb shelter sales “took off” in the U.S. after Donald Trump’s election as president in 2016.

The newscaster went on to list the shelf life of canned goods and staples that included rice, oatmeal, and sugar “for those who succumb to panic and decide to spend all their savings.”

In addition to medicine, he recommended storing more than 30 liters of water for drinking, food-preparation and cleaning needs. Higher temperatures inside the bunker, he warned, would lead to more water consumption.

“Sweet tooths will have a hard time: Chocolate, candy, and condensed milk will have to be left in your past life,” the journalist said.

Russia's Military Says It Will Respond If U.S. Strikes Syria
News
March 13 2018
Russia's Military Says It Will Respond If U.S. Strikes Syria
U.S. 'Outraged' Over Possible Russian Attack in London
News
March 13 2018
U.S. 'Outraged' Over Possible Russian Attack in London
Russia Responds to Trump's Choice of Pompeo as new U.S. Secretary of State
News
March 13 2018
Russia Responds to Trump's Choice of Pompeo as new U.S. Secretary of State

Latest news

Beer Sales Growth Still Seen Elusive in Russia as World Cup Looms
News
April 11 2018
Beer Sales Growth Still Seen Elusive in Russia as World Cup Looms
Egyptian Gets on His Bike for World Cup Road Trip
News
April 11 2018
Egyptian Gets on His Bike for World Cup Road Trip
Russian Naval Exercises Scheduled Off Syrian Coast Amid Expected U.S. Airstrike
News
April 11 2018
Russian Naval Exercises Scheduled Off Syrian Coast Amid Expected U.S. Airstrike

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox