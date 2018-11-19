Russian Media Unveils Pictures of New Platzkart Car Design
rzhd
Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency has published pictures of the concept design of new train cars slated to replace the legendary Soviet economy class train carriages called platzkart.
Russian Railways will start replacing the coaches with stacked beds as early as next year, the Vedomosti business daily cited the state-owned railway company’s development plans as saying.
New trains will reportedly feature two-story cars with a shower cabin and a baggage compartment.
Sleeping carriages older than 12.5 years will be upgraded to include USB slots and service areas with vending machines, according to the railway development plan.
As part of its effort to boost ridership, the railway will increase train speeds, build new routes and purchase new noise and vibration-canceling two-story train carriages with first and second-class service.