News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
9 minutes ago Fire at Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Building Claims 3 Lives
39 minutes ago Crimean Anti-Monopoly Official Found Dead
1 hour ago Russia's Media Regulator to Check Up on Facebook
News
Crimean Anti-Monopoly Official Found Dead
News
Russian Agriculture Minister Unveils 5-Year Cheese Plan
News
The Other Anniversary: Russia Remembers the October Revolution Military Parade
News
Surprising No One, Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Case Against Putin
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia's Media Regulator to Check Up on Facebook

Nov 9, 2017 — 09:30
— Update: 10:35

Russia's Media Regulator to Check Up on Facebook

Nov 9, 2017 — 09:30
— Update: 10:35
Pixbay / MT

Russia's state media watchdog announced Wednesday it intended to check whether Facebook was complying with Russian law.

Russia passed a law in 2015 requiring internet companies to store user data in Russia and make it available for examination by Russian law-enforcement.

“In the near future Roskomnadzor will plan a string of supervisory activities aimed at analyzing the activities of the administration of Facebook in terms of the processing of Russian users’ personal information, the terms of services for users, and the content of existing legislation,” the Interfax news agency reported citing a Roskomnadzor statement.

Read more: How Telegram Channeled Russia’s Political Intrigue

Roskomnadzor head Alexei Zharov in September warned that Facebook could be shuttered in Russia if it did not comply with the 2015 laws.

Last month, Russian Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov said that authorities should take a greater interest in Facebook, Google and other foreign companies.

In April, Twitter agreed to transfer its Russian users' data to Russian servers by mid-2018. 

Related
City
Russian Justice Ministry Warns U.S.-Funded News Outlets in Moscow
News
Blogger Summoned for Police Questioning Over Soviet Children’s Book
News
Allan Chumak, Famous Perestroika TV Healer, Dies at Age 82
News
Russian Authorities to Launch 100 Anonymous Telegram Channels Ahead of Election
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+