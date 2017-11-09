Russia's Media Regulator to Check Up on Facebook

Russia's state media watchdog announced Wednesday it intended to check whether Facebook was complying with Russian law.

Russia passed a law in 2015 requiring internet companies to store user data in Russia and make it available for examination by Russian law-enforcement.

“In the near future Roskomnadzor will plan a string of supervisory activities aimed at analyzing the activities of the administration of Facebook in terms of the processing of Russian users’ personal information, the terms of services for users, and the content of existing legislation,” the Interfax news agency reported citing a Roskomnadzor statement.