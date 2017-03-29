Russia
European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law
New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges
Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions
European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law
New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges
Foreign Politicians' Visit to Crimea Is Russia's Latest Disinformation Failure
Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests
Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

March 29, 2017 — 11:52
Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

March 29, 2017 — 11:52
Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

The Russian media are set to face new restrictions on broadcasting from the country's criminal courts.

A new law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday forbids online livestreaming of legal proceedings without court approval.

Journalists will now only be able to broadcast cases with the judge's express permission. They will also be barred from live streaming court sessions during the pre-trial stages.

The move has been heavily criticized by both journalists and NGOs, with human rights lawyer Damir Gainutdinov condemning the law as “one of the most repressive changes” adopted by Russia's justice system in recent years.

He told the Republic news outlet that journalists who attempt to broadcast without court permission could be prosecuted for contempt of court.

The Russian media have been able to livestream court trials since 2012. Broadcasts have brought widespread attention to trials such as those against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Pussy Riot, and the Bolotnaya protesters.

Navalny regularly posts photos and videos on social media when he appears in court. On Monday, he held an impromptu press conference in a Moscow courtroom, minutes after he had been found guilty of breaking Russian protest laws. The livestream depicted the opposition leader confronting a state television camera crew in order to ask them why their channel had ignored anti-corruption demonstrations across Russia.

Another tweet posted by Navalny from the courtroom read: There will come a time when we have them on trial (but we will try them honestly)."

6 hours ago

A top Russian official has publicly pledged to unleash the country's full police arsenal if more anti-corruption protests take place without government approval.

2 days, 5 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in more than 80 cities across Russia to protest government corruption.

22 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

22 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

23 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

9 minutes ago

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

9 minutes ago

The city Cherepovets has just opened “Reserve,” a “military-patriotic club” that caters to youngsters just out of daycare.

1 hour ago

Moscow: News and Openings

1 hour ago

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th ...

1 hour ago

Moscow: News and Openings

New issue — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
1 day ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
1 day ago

The shocking assassination of Russian politician-turned-pariah Denis Voronenkov last week has sharpened fears among the Russian diaspora of Moscow’s inclination toward vendetta.

1 day ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

1 day ago

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

1 day ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

1 day ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

1 day ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

1 day ago

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

1 day ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

1 day ago

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

1 day ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

1 day ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

1 day ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

1 day ago

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

22 hours ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

22 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

23 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

1 day ago
It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th ...

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

1 day ago
Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

1 day ago
It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor ...
1 day ago

1 day ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with ...

