Russian Media Spotlights Foreigners in Paradise Papers

Russian state-controlled media outlets have downplayed revelations from a massive leak of documents that showed members of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle hiding their wealth in offshore holdings.

The 13.4 million offshore financial documents by Bermuda-based law firm Appleby, known as the Paradise Papers, were reviewed by 96 media partners in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the same group that published the Panama Papers in 2016.

The latest leak claims U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross holds a stake in a shipping giant known as Navigator that received millions of dollars from a Russian petrochemical firm connected to several individuals with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian business portal RBC was the sole news source to give the Panama Papers front-page coverage. When several of the outlet’s top editors left the company months later, some saw the move as a Kremlin crackdown on the outlet over its coverage of the leaks.