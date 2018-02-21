News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 21 2018 - 15:02

Russian Media Accuse Communist Candidate of Lying About Real Estate Abroad

Pavel Grudinin

Pavel Grudinin

Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

With less than a month to go until Election Day, Russian state-run news outlets have accused the communist presidential candidate of lying about his family’s real estate holdings.

Grudinin, 57, was unexpectedly nominated late last year by the Communist Party to challenge President Vladimir Putin in the March 18 vote. Amid a surge in approval ratings, the successful communist businessman has attracted rising criticism from Russian state media, including for taking a German skiing holiday and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.

Read More
Under Grudinin, Russia’s Communist Party Gets a Capitalist Makeover

The Life.ru tabloid news website, which made Grudinin the subject of a running investigation over the past two months, claimed Tuesday that Grudinin’s son Artyom owns a property worth 200,000 euros outside the Latvian capital Riga.

Earlier this month, the tabloid reported that Grudinin’s other son Anton owns a two-story house in the Spanish resort of Salou valued at 800,000 euros.

“Every presidential candidate has children, everyone has some property,” Grudinin told the pro-Kremlin Ren-TV channel at the time.

"They are adults, they do business, they have good incomes, but I have nothing to do with that,” he added.

A senior Russian Interior Ministry official overseeing migration issues vowed to investigate the legality of Artyom Grudinin’s Latvian residence permit, Life.ru reported.

Earlier this month, the Central Election Commission called on Grudinin to provide information about two previously undisclosed Swiss bank accounts.

Another tabloid, Moskovsky Komsomolets, acknowledged that Grudinin did not formally violate the law but noted that the candidate’s initial non-disclosures undermined his trustworthiness.

“So far, we still can’t trust Grudinin,” the tabloid wrote in a commentary piece on Tuesday.

Under Grudinin, Russia’s Communist Party Gets a Capitalist Makeover
News
Jan. 26 2018
Under Grudinin, Russia’s Communist Party Gets a Capitalist Makeover
Life at the Lenin Sovkhoz, Home to Russia's New Capitalist Communist Party Leader
News
Jan. 26 2018
Life at the Lenin Sovkhoz, Home to Russia's New Capitalist Communist Party Leader
Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 23 2018
Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)

Latest news

U.S. Will Send Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Protect Ukraine — Ambassador
News
Feb. 21 2018
U.S. Will Send Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Protect Ukraine — Ambassador
Jailed Theater Director Serebrennikov Was Released From House Arrest to Attend Mother’s Cremation
News
Feb. 21 2018
Jailed Theater Director Serebrennikov Was Released From House Arrest to Attend Mother’s Cremation
Russian Courts Acquit 0.3% of People at Trials in 2017
News
Feb. 21 2018
Russian Courts Acquit 0.3% of People at Trials in 2017

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox