Russian Mayor Hits 12-Year-Old With Car, Flees Scene

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday afternoon in the Sverdlovsk region town of Verkhoturye when the boy ran across a street. Both the mayor, 55-year-old Alexei Likhanov, and the boy left the scene of the incident.

The mayor of a town in the Urals hit a 12-year-old boy with his car before fleeing the scene, local media reported Friday.

“The official, either because he was in the heat of the moment or for some other reason, unfortunately did not report the incident to police,” the spokesperson for the regional Interior Ministry, Valery Gorelykh, told the local Ura.ru news outlet Friday.

The parents of the injured child went to the police after learning about the incident, according to the news outlet.

Gorelykh said that the boy did not sustain any serious injuries and that Likhanov was cooperating with the investigation.

He said that two administrative cases have been opened against the mayor for causing minor harm to health and fleeing the scene of a crime.