Russian Man With Crowbar Caught Stealing 275 Tons of Train Tracks

An unemployed man in St. Petersburg has been detained after reportedly dismantling 275 metric tons of railway tracks over the past month.

The city’s transport police said it caught the 38-year-old suspect red-handed in a municipality southeast of the city center.

“The woebegone mechanic dismantled more than 275 metric tons of metal products with a wrench and a crowbar,” transport police said in a statement Wednesday.

The unnamed culprit faces up to five years behind bars and an 80,000 ruble ($1,250) fine on charges of theft.

St. Petersburg’s Fontanka.ru news website estimated that the 275 metric tons of tracks could be sold for 5 million rubles ($79,000), citing scrap metal price listings.