News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 27 2018 - 12:06

Russian Man Sentenced for ‘Extremist’ Social Media Posts

Tatyana Flegontova / TASS

A Russian taxi driver has reportedly been jailed for extremist social media posts just as federal lawmakers take initial steps to minimize charges solely for violent or threatening speech.

Russians are increasingly receiving prison sentences for their social media activity under anti-extremist legislation, with convictions tripling over the past five years. Civil society groups have accused the government of misusing the charge.

Read More
'Insanity' and 'Terrorism' — Russia Reacts to New U.S. Sanctions

Kaliningrad resident Alexander Petrovsky, 35, was sentenced to two years in a penal colony for posts inciting acts of terrorism, his lawyer Rostislav Kulikov told the city’s New Kaliningrad news website.

“He took the sentence stoically,” Kulikov said Tuesday, noting that Petrovsky had denied his guilt.

Kulikov argued that his client’s audio posts on the Telegram messaging app were taken out of context.

Sentences like Petrovsky's could become less common. His sentence was handed down only weeks before Russian lawmakers submitted a bill seeking to amend the criminal code’s approach to inciteful social media posts.

“It should be acknowledged that the deficiency in Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code could lead to mass errors in the future,” the proposal to change the criminal code reads, describing the law’s use as “excessively repressive.”

Russian Official Calls to Ban Instagram Over 'Leningrad Terror Attack'
News
May 28 2018
Russian Official Calls to Ban Instagram Over 'Leningrad Terror Attack'
Russian Insurance Premiums Spike Amid Fears of Terrorism, Football Violence
News
June 15 2018
Russian Insurance Premiums Spike Amid Fears of Terrorism, Football Violence
Amid Concerns of Terrorism and Hooligans, Russia Puts In Place ‘Ring of Steel’
News
June 15 2018
Amid Concerns of Terrorism and Hooligans, Russia Puts In Place ‘Ring of Steel’

Latest news

U.S. Pulls Funding for UN Counterterrorism Office Run by Russian Official
News
June 27 2018
U.S. Pulls Funding for UN Counterterrorism Office Run by Russian Official
Russian Police Evacuate Venues in World Cup Host City After Bomb Threats
News
June 27 2018
Russian Police Evacuate Venues in World Cup Host City After Bomb Threats
Russian Campaigners Use World Cup to Stage Sentsov Protest
News
June 27 2018
Russian Campaigners Use World Cup to Stage Sentsov Protest

Most read

News

U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team

News

Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars

News

Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force

News

As U.S. Withdraws, Russia Seeks UN Human Rights Council Seat

News

Police Can Confiscate Phones Without a Criminal Prosecution

Sign up for our weekly newsletter