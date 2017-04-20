Russian Man Returns His $1 Pension Bonus to Medvedev in Disgust

A retired man living in rural Tomsk was so disgusted with his pension adjustment this month that he mailed it to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, attaching a note that read, “From the village to the capital, for your hangover.”

The envelope contained 60 rubles (a little more than a dollar), and it cost 133 rubles just to send it. The man, Viktor Smirnyagin, says he had to haggle for about an hour at the post office, where they refused at first to accept the parcel, according to the news site Takie Dela.

In Smirnyagin’s letter, he railed against the federal government, writing, “They’re destroying us in every possible way. [...] They’re doing this openly, and the whole world is laughing at us, because we stay silent, while they grab millions and billions.”

Smirnyagin says he returned his miserly pension bump to raise awareness about the government’s failure to support retirees. “Maybe now they’ll hear us. They’ll hear us, if we pelt them with these kopecks they’re always yelling about. Maybe they’ll be ashamed,” he said.