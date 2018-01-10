Russian Man Rams Shopfront in Armored Vehicle, Steals Wine

The man rammed into a shopfront after losing control of the stolen armored vehicle and hitting a parked car in the Murmansk region, the FlashNord news site reported Wednesday.

A Russian man has been detained after a video game-style burglary aboard a stolen armored vehicle north of the Arctic Circle.

The man then entered the store to steal a bottle of wine, with which he was later arrested, an unnamed law enforcement official was cited as saying.



The stolen armored personnel carrier belonged to a local paramilitary sports society driving school, the Hibinform.ru news site reported.