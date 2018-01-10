News
U.S. Dedicates Square to Boris Nemtsov in Washington
Russian Officials Allowed to Hide Cryptocurrencies from Declarations
Young Russians Could Win iPhone Prizes for Voting
Russian Man Rams Shopfront in Armored Vehicle, Steals Wine

Jan 10, 2018 — 12:19
— Update: 12:23

flashnord.com

A Russian man has been detained after a video game-style burglary aboard a stolen armored vehicle north of the Arctic Circle. 

The man rammed into a shopfront after losing control of the stolen armored vehicle and hitting a parked car in the Murmansk region, the FlashNord news site reported Wednesday. 

The man then entered the store to steal a bottle of wine, with which he was later arrested, an unnamed law enforcement official was cited as saying. 

The stolen armored personnel carrier belonged to a local paramilitary sports society driving school, the Hibinform.ru news site reported.

Meanwhile…
Russia's Monster Fish Resurface on Instagram
News
Theft and Robbery Account for 42% of Crimes in Russia
