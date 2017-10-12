Russian Man Fined for Taking Car on a Hot Air Balloon Ride

A Novosibirsk man has been fined for taking his automobile for a ride on a hot air balloon.



Garage 54, a group of automotive video bloggers, published a video in August of the stunt, which they dubbed “the world’s first flying car.”

The footage shows a lime-green Soviet-era Oka compact vehicle, strapped to a hot air balloon where the passenger basket would traditionally be, being lifted into the air with the driver inside.