Russian Man Dies from Fall While Wearing Virtual Reality Glasses

Kārlis Dambrāns / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A Moscow man has reportedly suffered mortal wounds from a fall while wandering around his apartment in virtual reality goggles. 

The body of an unidentified 44-year-old man was discovered Thursday on Marshal Zhukov Avenue, the state-funded news agency TASS reported, citing a spokesperson for the Investigative Committee. 

"According to preliminary information, the man was moving around his apartment in virtual reality goggles and fell on a glass table, as a result of which he was injured and died from loss of blood at the scene," said Ivanova. 

An investigation into his death is underway. 

Developers in the virtual reality industry have described some injuries while wearing the goggles, the video gaming site Kotaku reported last year. But while some have cautioned against the dangers of using VR, no deaths had been reported until now.

