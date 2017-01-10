Russian Man Caught Stealing 3-Million-Ruble Park Statue for His Girlfriend

Don’t Say It
9 hours ago
They say “sex sells,” but don't go peddling it near dinner tables in Russia, where families in an ostensibly conservative society say the subject is too taboo to discuss at home.
8 hours ago
Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.
8 hours ago
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more
8 hours ago
Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon
1 day ago
Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics
Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.
1 day ago
1 day agoThat Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman
Full-scale retrospective of metaphysical works by this extraordinary avant-garde artist and philosopher (1926-97) from major museum and private collections. Read more