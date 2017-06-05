Russia
Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles

June 5, 2017 — 12:55
— Update: 13:18

Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles

June 5, 2017 — 12:55
— Update: 13:18
Vedomosti

Russian opposition-leaning magazine The New Times announced Sunday it will close its print edition due to financial problems.

The magazine was registered as a non-profit organization for the past four years, relying solely on its subscribers for revenue. New Times editor-in-chief Yevgenia Albats said this gave the publication editorial freedom. In 2017, the magazine fell short of its target subscriber figure.

"For ten years, despite all the difficulties, troubles, threats, we have remained an absolutely independent publication," Albats said in a statement in the last paper issue of the newspaper.

The New Times had received multiple warnings from Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor recently for reports on far-right Ukrainian Right Sector organization and Russian citizens fighting alongside Islamic State.

"Having a paper publication is a quality sign of sorts, whether we like it or not," Albats said. "We held as long as we could. But we can't do a magazine without money."

Online investigation network Bellingcat has released a report linking Russian soldiers with the Buk anti-aircraft missile which brought down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban

The group has pinned its hopes on an appeal submitted to Russia's Supreme Court on May 20.

Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban

The group has pinned its hopes on an appeal submitted to Russia's Supreme Court on May 20.

Russia's Jehovah's Witnesses Meet in Defiance of 'Extremism' Ban

The group has pinned its hopes on an appeal submitted to Russia's Supreme Court on May 20.

The Defense Ministry has a new plan to modernize Russia's armed forces through 2025.

As Russians become captive to video blogs — and with elections looming — the Kremlin is looking to get in on the act.

As Russians become captive to video blogs — and with elections looming — the Kremlin is looking to get in on the act.

As Russians become captive to video blogs — and with elections looming — the Kremlin is looking to get in on the act.

June 1 is the International Day for Protection of Children, when more than 50 countries across the world honor their younger generations.

It's "strange bedfellows week" on Moscow television, as the small screen offers its audience great literature (live!), regrettable war criminals (dead!) and a Russian rock star whose early work during perestroika will impress.

It's "strange bedfellows week" on Moscow television, as the small screen offers its audience great literature (live!), regrettable war criminals (dead!) and a Russian rock star whose early work during perestroika will impress.

You're probably expecting a chat about the hurricane that tried to flatten Moscow—likely an answer to Mike Pence's prayers. But no.

The world's second-largest Italian supermarket, the long-awaited new megastore at Kievskaya also offers food counters and tasting, as well as cafes and restaurants ...

Fresh air, warm weather, music and art – summer and ...

The world's second-largest Italian supermarket, the long-awaited new megastore at Kievskaya also offers food counters and tasting, as ...
