Russian Mafia Whistleblower Probably Died of Natural Causes, U.K. Inquest Finds

A Russian mafia whistleblower who was found dead after going out for a run near his home in southern England six years ago probably died of natural causes rather than from an elaborate poison plot, a British coroner found on Wednesday.

Alexander Perepilichny, 44, was found collapsed and vomiting near his luxury home on the exclusive St. George's Hill estate in Weybridge, southwest of London, after he had been out jogging in November 2012.

The sudden nature of the death of Perepilichny, who had sought refuge in Britain in 2009, his role in helping a Swiss investigation into a Russian money-laundering scheme, and the mysterious deaths of other Russian exiles in Britain sparked speculation that he might have been murdered.

"I am satisfied on the evidence I have heard I can properly and safely conclude that it was more likely than not that he died of natural causes, namely sudden arrhythmic death syndrome," Coroner Nicholas Hilliard told London's Old Bailey court. "There really is no direct evidence that he was unlawfully killed."

Hilliard said he had considered the case of Perepilichny in the context of the murder of another Russian, Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko who was poisoned in London in 2006 with a rare radioactive isotope.

A public inquiry in 2016 concluded Litvinenko’s murder was carried out by two Russians as part of an operation probably ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Britain has also blamed Russia for carrying out a nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, southern England, in March. The Kremlin rejects both accusations as groundless and anti-Russian propaganda.