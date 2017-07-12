Russia
Russian Lawyer Says Trump Jr Only Asked About Democrat's Financing

July 12, 2017 — 13:22
— Update: 13:27

Russian Lawyer Says Trump Jr Only Asked About Democrat's Financing

July 12, 2017 — 13:22
— Update: 13:27
Donald Trump, Jr. speaking with supporters of his father, Donald Trump, at a campaign rally at the Sun Devil Fitness Center at Arizona State University in Tempe, October 2016. Gage Skidmore / Wikicommons

Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya said on Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. met her to obtain “inappropriate” information on sources of U.S. Democratic campaign financing.

“His only question was whether I had had documentary confirmation of those allegations,” the previously obscure Moscow lawyer told the NBC News.

Donald Trump Jr. described his 20-minute encounter with Veselnitskaya on June 9, 2016, as “a total waste of time.”

“Her words were turbid, ambiguous and senseless,” he said in a formal statement. “She didn’t offer any details or new information.” 

Donald Trump Jr. said he met Veselnitskaya to discuss Russian orphans in the United States.

The Kremlin has said the lawyer has no official role in the Russian government. “We don’t know who she is,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

