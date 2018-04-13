News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 13 2018 - 12:04
By Reuters

Russian Lawmakers Propose Sweeping Ban on U.S. Imports in Retaliation for Sanctions

Kremlin Press Service

Russia's lower house of parliament is to consider draft legislation that would give the Kremlin powers to ban or restrict a list of U.S. imports, reacting to new U.S. sanctions on a group of Russian tycoons and officials.

Senior lawmakers in the State Duma, which is dominated by Kremlin loyalists, said they had prepared the list ranging from food and alcohol to medicine and consulting services in response to Washington's move last week.

The Kremlin itself has not said if it backs the draft legislation — which would allow the government to impose the measures should the need arise — and it was not clear if would it become law in its current form. The Russian parliament is often used to send assertive messages to foreign states, but these do not always translate into concrete measures.

Large-scale restrictions on U.S. goods and services would hurt American firms but could also cause significant disruption in Russia, where consumers flock to McDonald's restaurants, fly on vacation in Boeing jets, and use Apple phones.

The draft law is aimed at protecting Russia's interests and security in the face of "unfriendly and unlawful acts by the United States of America and other foreign states."

Russian currency and stock markets, preoccupied with the threat of U.S. military action in Syria and the fallout from Washington's new sanctions, did not react to the draft legislation.

It is to be discussed in the lower house next week.

Read More
U.S. Targets Oligarchs in New Wave of Anti-Russia Sanctions

The proposed measures are in retaliation for the White House's imposition of the toughest set of sanctions on Russia since Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, which dragged relations to their lowest point since the Cold War.

Moscow reacted then with countersanctions banning a wide range of food imports from Western countries.

Russia imported $12.5 billion worth of U.S. products in 2017, according to official customs data. That included aircraft, machinery, pharmaceutical and chemical products.

The draft legislation would give authorities the power to impose bans or restrictions in multiple areas of trade with the United States if they deemed that Washington was threatening Russia's interests.

The sectors listed in the draft which could be subject to bans or restrictions include U.S.-made software and farm goods, U.S. medicines that can be sourced elsewhere, and tobacco and alcohol.

It gives the government the power to ban cooperation with the United States on atomic power, rocket engines and aircraft making, and to bar U.S. firms from taking part in Russian privatization deals.

The provision of auditing, legal and consulting services by U.S. firms could also be subject to bans or restrictions, and curbs could be imposed on U.S. citizens working in Russia.

Western companies, including Ford Motor Co, PepsiCo Inc and Coca-Cola's bottler Coca-Cola HBC, have also invested billions of dollars since the fall of the Soviet Union to set up local production in Russia.

Maryland Firm Settles U.S. Charges Over Bribes to Russian Official
News
March 14 2018
Maryland Firm Settles U.S. Charges Over Bribes to Russian Official
Tillerson Issues Last Warning to Russia Before Leaving White House
News
March 14 2018
Tillerson Issues Last Warning to Russia Before Leaving White House
Anti-Russian Coverage Fuels Tourism from U.S. in 'Wow Effect,' Agency Says
News
March 15 2018
Anti-Russian Coverage Fuels Tourism from U.S. in 'Wow Effect,' Agency Says

Latest news

Russia's Lavrov: God Forbid Any Libya Style Adventure in Syria
News
April 13 2018
Russia's Lavrov: God Forbid Any Libya Style Adventure in Syria
'Privacy Is Not for Sale' — Telegram CEO Blasts Russia’s Decision to Ban Messaging App
News
April 13 2018
'Privacy Is Not for Sale' — Telegram CEO Blasts Russia’s Decision to Ban Messaging App
Russian Senators Accuse BBC and Deutsche Welle of 'Election Interference'
News
April 13 2018
Russian Senators Accuse BBC and Deutsche Welle of 'Election Interference'
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox