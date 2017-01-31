Russia
Russian Lawmakers Propose Punishing Parents for Failing to Cultivate ‘Spiritual Values’

Jan 31, 2017 — 23:51
Update: Jan. 31 2017 — 20:50

Russian Lawmakers Propose Punishing Parents for Failing to Cultivate 'Spiritual Values'

Jan 31, 2017 — 23:51
— Update: Jan. 31 2017 — 20:50
Kremlin Press Service

After a recent roundtable with representatives from the Russian Orthodox Church, the State Duma’s Education Committee has recommended punishing teachers and parents who fail to cultivate the proper “spiritual values” in children.

According to the news agency Moskva, Duma deputies argue that both state educational institutions and “parents and educators” should face legal responsibility for raising children with spiritual values “of a sufficient quality.”

The draft document does not, however, specify what measures the government should take, when children’s values are found wanting.

The Duma committee also recommends that officials in the Education Ministry create a council on spiritual-moral education, staffed by scholars, community members, and priests, in order to vet teaching materials on spiritual-moral grounds.

If the Duma’s Education Committee gets its way, the government will also introduce special privileges for textbook publishers with a proven record of “spiritual-moral work.”

Additionally, the draft recommendations call for guarantees that students are provided with lessons about the basics of Russian Orthodox Christianity, and the Duma’s committee also proposes cooperation between police and the Education Ministry, in order to curb the use of foul language.

Last week, the State Duma overwhelmingly approved legislation to decriminalize many forms of domestic violence, including beatings within families that result in “minor harm,” like “small abrasions, bruises, superficial wounds, and soft-tissue damage.”

The law now needs the approval of Russia’s Federation Assembly, and then it heads to President Vladimir Putin, who has already endorsed the initiative.

Exhibition

Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Feb. 12

This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more

Read more

18 hours ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
18 hours ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia's influence in today's Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

16 hours ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

19 hours ago

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference for small families.

2 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
2 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

