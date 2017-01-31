Russian Lawmakers Propose Punishing Parents for Failing to Cultivate ‘Spiritual Values’

After a recent roundtable with representatives from the Russian Orthodox Church, the State Duma’s Education Committee has recommended punishing teachers and parents who fail to cultivate the proper “spiritual values” in children.

According to the news agency Moskva, Duma deputies argue that both state educational institutions and “parents and educators” should face legal responsibility for raising children with spiritual values “of a sufficient quality.”

The draft document does not, however, specify what measures the government should take, when children’s values are found wanting.