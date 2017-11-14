Russian Lawmakers Draft Bill Targeting Foreign Media

After the Kremlin-run news channel RT capitulated to a U.S. deadline to register as a foreign agent, Russian lawmakers have drafted a bill targeting foreign news outlets in retaliation.

RT’s chief editor Margarita Simonyan and the U.S. Department of Justice said the broadcaster's American branch had met a Monday deadline to register as a foreign agent. Russian officials last week vowed a speedy response to what Moscow says is a crackdown on Russian media.

The State Duma on Tuesday drafted amendments to two existing laws that would label non-Russian news media “foreign agents."

The bill amends Russia’s law on mass media and the law on “undesirable organizations,” deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said.

Tolstoy said the amendment will be submitted after the Duma’s four party leaders meet with Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.