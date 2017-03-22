Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
5 hours ago Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television
5 hours ago Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption
Moscow
Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television
Russia
Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption
Russia
Russian Investigators Reveal New Bribery Allegations Against Jailed Ex-Governor
Opinion
'You're Fake News!': Russia Borrows the Worst from the West
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
5 hours ago Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television
5 hours ago Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

Russian Lawmaker Requests Investigation Into Corruption Allegations Against Prime Minister Medvedev

March 22, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:42

Russian Lawmaker Requests Investigation Into Corruption Allegations Against Prime Minister Medvedev

March 22, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:42
Valery Rashkin business-vector.info

A Russian parliamentarian has called for an investigation into corruption allegations against Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Valery Rashkin, a lawmaker from the Communist Party, filed a formal request with Russia's Investigative Committee, asking its director, Alexander Bastrykin, to investigate allegations that Medvedev is the mastermind of a multi-million dollar corruption scheme. Rashkin announced the request in a tweet this morning.

Valery Rashkin's tweet reads: Regarding Dmitry Medvedev's palaces and dachas.

The allegations against the prime minster stem from an enormous investigation published early this month by opposition leader Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF). The report alleges that Medvedev controls a mansion near Moscow worth 5 billion rubles ($85 million), a winter home in the mountains near Russia's Krasnodar region, and another mansion in the Kursk region.

The report also alleges that Medvedev owns two large plots of land in Krasnodar, an Italian vineyard, and a lavish residential building in the heart of St. Petersburg with luxurious apartments and two yachts.

However, on paper, Medvedev is not the formal owner of these properties. Rather, they are owned and managed by several charity foundations and firms — some in offshore zones run by Medvedev's university classmates. Funding comes from generous donations to these foundations from oligarchs and top-managers of Russia's biggest state companies, as well as soft loans from state-controlled banks.

Neither Medvedev, nor his spokespeople have commented on the investigation.

In December 2015, Rashkin filed a similar investigation request, after the ACF published another report on the allegedly corrupt business practices of State Presecutor Yuri Chaika and his relatives.

Related
Business
Russia Mulls Limiting Cash Payments to Combat 'Shadow Economy'
Meanwhile…
Azerbaijan's President Appoints New Deputy. (His Wife)
Russia
Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege
Russia
Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse

Ukraine Formally Bans Russia's 2017 Eurovision Contestant

6 hours ago

As expected, Ukraine’s National Security Service has formally banned Yulia Samoylova, Russia’s representative for the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, from traveling to Kyiv.

3 hours ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

5 hours ago

Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television

5 hours ago

Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

7 hours ago

Russian Investigators Reveal New Bribery Allegations Against Jailed Ex-Governor

8 hours ago

More Russian Fighters from Private ‘Wagner Group’ Die in Syria

10 hours ago

Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.

3 hours ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

5 hours ago

Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television

5 hours ago

Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

3 hours ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

5 hours ago

Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television

5 hours ago

Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

1 day ago

1 day ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

1 day ago

1 day ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

1 day ago

1 day ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

Theater

The Doctor In Spite of Himself

Thu. Mar. 23 Thu. May. 25
Satirikon / Planeta KVN Stage
06:00 p.m.

Konstantin Raikin stages Moliere’s satire of 17th century French medicine. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

5 hours ago

Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television

5 hours ago

Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

2 hours ago
By Ian Bond
By Ian Bond

Between Russia and the EU, Eastern Europe's Future is Uncertain

By Ian Bond
By Ian Bond
2 hours ago

Three years since the annexation of Crimea, Russia's expansionist project has failed. But the West has nothing to congratulate itself on.

Print edition — today

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater

Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands

2 days, 1 hour ago
The Moscow Times takes a look at life on the disputed island chain known to Russians as the Southern Kurils, but referred to in Japan ...

7 hours ago

Russian Investigators Reveal New Bribery Allegations Against Jailed Ex-Governor

8 hours ago

More Russian Fighters from Private ‘Wagner Group’ Die in Syria

10 hours ago

Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.

5 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

5 hours ago

From a glamorous karaoke to a cheap coffeeshop at a former industrial space, here are this week's best openings .

5 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

5 hours ago

From a glamorous karaoke to a cheap coffeeshop at a former industrial space, here are this week's best openings .

5 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

5 hours ago

From a glamorous karaoke to a cheap coffeeshop at a former industrial space, here are this week's best openings .

1 day ago

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which he hopes will become a new magnet for Moscow’s intelligentsia.

see more

1 day ago

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which he hopes will become a ...

2 days ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home ...

1 day ago

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which he hopes will become a new magnet for Moscow’s intelligentsia.

New issue — today

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
11 hours ago
By Alexey Kovalev
Alexey Kovalev
By Alexey Kovalev

'You're Fake News!': Russia Borrows the Worst from the West

By Alexey Kovalev
Alexey Kovalev
By Alexey Kovalev
11 hours ago

Russian officials have now fully embraced “fake news” as a means of deflecting any criticism, following a long tradition of settling for ...

13 hours ago

Russians Unsure When Their Country Actually Started Being Russia — Poll

1 day ago

Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home

1 day ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

1 day ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

1 day ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

1 day ago

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

Thu. Mar. 23

More events
A Date for Mad Mary Cinema
Mgzavrebi Gig
Shlomo Mintz (violin), the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra Concert
Pavel Kiselyov: New Message Exhibition
The Muller Machine Theater
Little Wing Cinema

13 hours ago

Russians Unsure When Their Country Actually Started Being Russia — Poll

1 day ago

Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home

1 day ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

1 day ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

1 day ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

1 day ago

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

7 hours ago

Russian Investigators Reveal New Bribery Allegations Against Jailed Ex-Governor

8 hours ago

More Russian Fighters from Private ‘Wagner Group’ Die in Syria

10 hours ago

Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

2 days ago
Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home ...

Death of a Rocketman: Who Was Vladimir Evdokimov?

2 days ago
The death of a former space agency chief in a ...

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

2 days ago
Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
Recruitment: changes are in progress
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Opera

Der Rosenkavalier

Sun. Apr. 30 Sun. Apr. 30
Bolshoi Theater
01:00 p.m.

Richard Strauss’ comic opera directed by Stephen Lawless. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Death of a Rocketman: Who Was Vladimir Evdokimov?

The death of a former space agency chief in a pre-trial detention cell may have been ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled ...

Most Read

Between Russia and the EU, Eastern Europe's Future is Uncertain

Moscow: News and Openings

'You're Fake News!': Russia Borrows the Worst from the West

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+