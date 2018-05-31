News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Meanwhile…
May 31 2018 - 15:05

Russian Lawmaker Demands Parking Spot for His Horse

Pixabay

A local official in Russia’s Far East has ditched his car in favor of a horse and is demanding a parking spot outside the governmental office for his fuel-efficient equine vehicle.

Kamchatka regional deputy Mikhail Puchkovsky said he was forced to switch rides after a sharp rise in gas prices, according to a letter he wrote to the governor obtained by the Kam24.ru news website. Local gas stations reportedly raised prices by as much as 10 percent in the past week, to around 50 rubles ($0.81) per liter.

Read More
Kadyrov Slams Germany for Blaming His Horse for What's Wrong in the World

“Taking into account the prices for gas and food, I came to the conclusion that I don’t have the means to come to the governmental building of the Kamchatka region,” the deputy wrote in his letter.

“Thus, I am forced to use a gelding nicknamed Rocket as a mode of transportation,” he added.

Puchkovsky, 58, said that he would need a spot to leave his horse at the Kamchatka legislative assembly when sessions restart in late June.

The regional deputy said he plans to send the letter demanding a parking spot for Rocket to the governor, the regional parliamentary speaker and the head of the local traffic police in the coming days.

“It doesn’t need to be refueled, doesn’t require transport cards and isn’t demanding foodwise,” Puchkovsky boasted of his new ride.

Moscow Mayor Promises 100% Shift to Electric Buses by 2021 in bid for Re-election
News
May 18 2018
Moscow Mayor Promises 100% Shift to Electric Buses by 2021 in bid for Re-election
Santa Claus and a Ninja Turtle Join Moscow's Bike Parade, in Photos
City
May 21 2018
Santa Claus and a Ninja Turtle Join Moscow's Bike Parade, in Photos
150th Truck Gets Stuck Under St. Petersburg's 'Bridge of Stupidity'
Meanwhile…
May 28 2018
150th Truck Gets Stuck Under St. Petersburg's 'Bridge of Stupidity'

Latest news

Russian Journalist Babchenko Used Pig's Blood to Fake His Own Death
News
May 31 2018
Russian Journalist Babchenko Used Pig's Blood to Fake His Own Death
Russian World-Cup Themed Water Bottle Ignites Objects, Media Reports
Meanwhile…
May 31 2018
Russian World-Cup Themed Water Bottle Ignites Objects, Media Reports
After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes
Meanwhile…
May 31 2018
After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox