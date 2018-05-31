Russian Lawmaker Demands Parking Spot for His Horse

Kamchatka regional deputy Mikhail Puchkovsky said he was forced to switch rides after a sharp rise in gas prices, according to a letter he wrote to the governor obtained by the Kam24.ru news website. Local gas stations reportedly raised prices by as much as 10 percent in the past week, to around 50 rubles ($0.81) per liter.

A local official in Russia’s Far East has ditched his car in favor of a horse and is demanding a parking spot outside the governmental office for his fuel-efficient equine vehicle.

“Taking into account the prices for gas and food, I came to the conclusion that I don’t have the means to come to the governmental building of the Kamchatka region,” the deputy wrote in his letter.

“Thus, I am forced to use a gelding nicknamed Rocket as a mode of transportation,” he added.

Puchkovsky, 58, said that he would need a spot to leave his horse at the Kamchatka legislative assembly when sessions restart in late June.

The regional deputy said he plans to send the letter demanding a parking spot for Rocket to the governor, the regional parliamentary speaker and the head of the local traffic police in the coming days.

“It doesn’t need to be refueled, doesn’t require transport cards and isn’t demanding foodwise,” Puchkovsky boasted of his new ride.