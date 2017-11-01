Russian Law Banning Anonymous Online Surfing Comes Into Effect

New regulations increasing Russian state control over the Internet by banning anonymous web surfing went into force on Wednesday.

Russian lawmakers in late July amended existing regulations to extend to internet proxy services. The services, known as VPNs, allow users to gain access to blocked websites by replacing the user’s IP address and hiding the user’s physical location. Tor and other anonymous web surfing software are hugely popular in Russia.

Under the new rules, VPNs will be required to register with the state’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor within 30 days. Internet services are also obliged to block access to websites included on Roskomnadzor’s blacklist within three days.

Proxy services that don’t register with the state media watchdog will be blocked within 24 hours. Access can only be restored once they comply with Roskomnadzor’s requirement to sign up to the registry.