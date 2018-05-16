News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 16 2018 - 18:05
By Reuters

Russia's Lavrov Says 'Deeply Alarmed' by Violence During Gaza Clashes

Ashraf Amra / Zuma / TASS

Russia is deeply alarmed by clashes on the Gaza-Israel border between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the Interfax news agency.

Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians near the Gaza-Israel border on Monday during demonstrations against the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, in the bloodiest day in Gaza in years. 

Lavrov also said Moscow was opposed to what he described as "extremists" using civilians to spearhead anti-Israeli protests that risk turning violent, the news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call expressed serious concern over the number of casualties in the protests, the Kremlin also said on Wednesday.

