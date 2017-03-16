Russians Are Laughing Indeed After NATO Report Accuses TV Comedy of ‘Strategic Communication’ by Kremlin

Russia’s state-run TV network Channel One issued a mocking response to a NATO effort to analyze comedy shows on Russian television as examples of “strategic communication,” a term often invoked as euphemism for propaganda.



One show, “KVN,” was singled out by NATO as an exemplar of state-run efforts to use comedy to manipulate public opinion.

At the Latvian Defense Ministry's request, six academic researchers prepared the report for NATO's Strategic Communications Center of Excellence. It will be presented formally on Friday, but the full text is now available online, and its release on Wednesday prompted ridicule in Moscow.

“We read it. We laughed,” an unidentified spokesperson for Channel One told the RBC news agency.