Russian Language on the Decline Thanks to English, Says Official

The number of Russian speakers has decreased by about 50 million since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the chairman of the State Duma Committee for Education and Science was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency on Monday.

Vyacheslav Nikonov called for an expansion of the Eurasian Union and an increase in educational programs abroad to counter the decline from a high of 350 million to 300 million Russian speakers today.

The decrease is primarily due to the growing linguistic hegemony of English and changes in state education policies in the former Soviet republics, Nikonov said.