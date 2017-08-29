Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
26 minutes ago After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
1 hour ago Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
1 hour ago After Putin's AI Comments, Elon Musk Imagines World War III
Russia
After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
Russia
Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
Russia
Putin Says Russia ‘Reserves Right’ to Oust More U.S. Diplomats
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says Trump Might Not Serve Full Term
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Language on the Decline Thanks to English, Says Official

Aug 29, 2017 — 09:53
— Update: Aug. 29 2017 — 07:31

Russian Language on the Decline Thanks to English, Says Official

Aug 29, 2017 — 09:53
— Update: Aug. 29 2017 — 07:31
Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS

The number of Russian speakers has decreased by about 50 million since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the chairman of the State Duma Committee for Education and Science was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency on Monday.

Vyacheslav Nikonov called for an expansion of the Eurasian Union and an increase in educational programs abroad to counter the decline from a high of 350 million to 300 million Russian speakers today. 

The decrease is primarily due to the growing linguistic hegemony of English and changes in state education policies in the former Soviet republics, Nikonov said.

The Secret Life of Russian Words

“In the Soviet Union everyone spoke Russian, but that older generation, which was entirely Russian-speaking, has disappeared in the past 25 years,” Nikonov said, adding that younger generations have grown up in an environment where Russian is no longer obligatory in schools.

“Russian language [retains its position] in places where it’s a part of the educational system, where it’s taught in schools,” Nikonov said.

"We need to expand the boundaries of our Eurasian Union," he said. "For example, there are countries where there is a huge demand for the Russian language: Tajikistan, Moldova, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.”

Last week, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said Russian would remain an official state language. “Let us have two native languages – Russian and Belarussian,” Lukashenko said.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+