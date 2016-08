A man suspected of killing a ten year-old boy with a hammer after an argument over stolen vegetables has been arrested in the Russian city of Chita.



The man is believed to have argued with the boy and his 12-year-old sister on Tuesday at their family's plot of land outside of the city. Each side accused the other of stealing vegetables from their plot, the Investigative Committee for the Eastern Zabaikal region reported on its website.



The 35-year-old then went on to strike the children with a hammer, killing the boy and leaving his sister in a critical condition in hospital. The suspect then left the boy's body, traveling to work in the neighboring region of Buryatia the next day, where he was subsequently arrested.



He has since confessed to "not being sober" at the time of the incident, the Investigative Committee report said.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.