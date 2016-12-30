Russia
2 hours ago Russian Justice Ministry Blacklists Prominent Anti-Racism Research Center
7 hours ago Putin Rejects Retaliatory Sanctions in Cheeky 'New Year' Statement
9 hours ago Russian Foreign Ministry Proposes Expelling 35 U.S. Diplomats
Russian Justice Ministry Blacklists Prominent Anti-Racism Research Center

Dec 30, 2016 — 20:06
— Update: 20:06

Russian Justice Ministry Blacklists Prominent Anti-Racism Research Center

Dec 30, 2016 — 20:06
— Update: 20:06
SOVA Center

Russia’s Justice Ministry has added another prominent NGO to the federal government’s list of “foreign agents.” According to an official announcement on the ministry’s website, the SOVA Center, a think tank that conducts sociological research primarily on nationalism, xenophobia, and racism in Russia, is the latest organization to be blacklisted.

Federal officials have said only that the SOVA Center was declared a “foreign agent” after an unscheduled inspection of its offices, without offering any further details.

Russia’s 2012 law on foreign agents requires NGOs that receive funding from abroad and engage in loosely defined political activity to register as “foreign agents,” incurring additional, often crippling police scrutiny.

Earlier this year, the Justice Ministry also blacklisted the Levada Center, one of Russia's three largest national polling agencies, and the only pollster widely viewed as independent. The Levada Center is currently contesting this decision in Russian courts.

The SOVA Center was first established in 2002 by human rights activists from the Moscow Helsinki Group and “Panorama” Center.

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current social and political order. Internationally, Russia is no longer the kind of pariah it was in 2014 and 2015.

No one could argue that 2016 was an easy year. The Moscow Times reviews Russia's 2016 in photographs – the good, the bad, and the ...

