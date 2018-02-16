News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Feb. 16 2018 - 17:02

Russian Judges Disbar Colleague Over Expletives in Court

A judicial panel in southern Russia has dismissed a judge for making obscene remarks at a trial that was recorded and leaked to the media this week.

The Krasnodar region arbitration court examined the comments of judge Alexei Shevchenko after he was recorded swearing at an attorney during a hearing.

“You can even complain to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, [expletive],” he was heard as saying in the audio that leaked Thursday, using an abbreviation for a woman of ill repute.   

“Shevchenko A.E. has been punished by way of early termination for committing a disciplinary offense,” the judicial panel said in an online statement on Friday.

The panel denied Shevchenko’s resignation request to keep him from retaining benefits, the Kommersant business daily reported Friday.

