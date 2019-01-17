Russian Judge Resigns After Drunk Driving Cover-up Attempt

A military judge in southern Russia has resigned a month after reportedly attempting to pay off the victim of a drunk-driving incident.

Arsen Krikorov was filmed trying to bribe the mother of an 18-year-old student whom he allegedly ran over while intoxicated at a crosswalk in Krasnodar on Dec. 21. He is heard slurring his words in the video carried by the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid and asking for forgiveness, while the victim's mother expresses dismay over his assumption that he could buy his innocence. This week, the city’s traffic police were accused of failing to report the high-profile incident that Russian observers highlighted as an example of impunity.