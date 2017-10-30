Moscow Court Rejects Journalists' Case Against the FSB over Telegram Encryption

A Moscow court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Ekho Moskvy journalist Alexander Plyushchev against the Federal Security Service (FSB) over the popular encrypted messaging app Telegram.

Plyushchev and another prominent journalist, Oleg Kashin, filed the suit against the FSB over its demand that the popular Telegram messaging app turn over encryption keys to the government.

“We believe that this affects our right to confidential communication with sources,” the two wrote on their personal channels when they filed the suit.

