Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Moscow Court Rejects Journalists' Case Against the FSB over Telegram Encryption
4 hours ago Former Foreign Policy Advisor to Trump Pleaded Guilty in Russian Probe
5 hours ago ‘Foreign Agent’ NGOs Are Turning Down Foreign Funding, Says Putin
Russia
Former Foreign Policy Advisor to Trump Pleaded Guilty in Russian Probe
Russia
‘Foreign Agent’ NGOs Are Turning Down Foreign Funding, Says Putin
Russia
Putin Calls Ekho Moskvy Journalist's Attacker a 'Sick Person'
Russia
Islamic State Releases Execution Poster Threatening World Cup in Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Moscow Court Rejects Journalists' Case Against the FSB over Telegram Encryption

Oct 30, 2017 — 19:28
— Update: 19:28

Moscow Court Rejects Journalists' Case Against the FSB over Telegram Encryption

Oct 30, 2017 — 19:28
— Update: 19:28
Alexander Plyuschev (Anatoly Strunin / ITAR-TASS)

A Moscow court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Ekho Moskvy journalist Alexander Plyushchev against the Federal Security Service (FSB) over the popular encrypted messaging app Telegram.

Plyushchev and another prominent journalist, Oleg Kashin, filed the suit against the FSB over its demand that the popular Telegram messaging app turn over encryption keys to the government. 

“We believe that this affects our right to confidential communication with sources,” the two wrote on their personal channels when they filed the suit.

Read more: Top Russian Journalists Sue FSB Over Telegram Encryption Demands

The court said that the FSB’s request "did not violate or concern the law, liberty or interests of the plaintiff."

Plushchev said on his Telegram channel that Agora, the law firm that defended the journalists had hoped for a review but were now moving to "plan B" to appeal the decision.

Related
Russia
Russian Authorities to Launch 100 Anonymous Telegram Channels Ahead of Election
Russia
Telegram Fined for Failing to Provide Encryption Keys to FSB
Russia
Telegram Founder Durov Puts Out Call for Lawyers to Fight Encryption Fine
Business
Human Rights Law Firm to Defend Telegram in Government Encryption Row
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+