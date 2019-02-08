Russian Journalist Charged With 'Justifying Terrorism' After Critical Comments

Security officers raided journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva’s home in the northwestern city of Pskov on Wednesday in connection with her on-air criticism of the state late last year. In her comments about the October 2018 bombing of a security forces building in Arkhangelsk that is believed to have been carried out by a 17-year-old, Prokopyeva alleged that the government had “itself” raised a generation that was ready to fight against it.

A Russian reporter faces possible jail time over comments about a 2018 suicide bombing that was critical of the authorities, in a case that rights activists have called an attack on free speech.

Prokopyeva, who also contributes to the U.S.-funded RFE/RL’s Russian Service, has been reportedly charged with inciting terrorism and faces up to seven years behind bars if convicted.

“In the interrogation, I voiced disagreement with [the charges] against me, after which I cited Article 51 of the Constitution against self-incrimination ,” she told the Fontanka.ru news website Thursday.

A Pskov court fined the Pskovskaya Lenta Novostey news outlet 200,000 rubles ($3,000) for transcribing and publishing Prokopyeva’s on-air comments in November, Russian media reported Thursday. The Ekho Moskvy radio station’s Pskov affiliate was also fined 150,000 rubles for broadcasting Propkopyeva’s show.

U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said the case sends “a signal to journalists that [the authorities] will not tolerate any criticism of how the authorities respond to perceived terrorism or extremism.”