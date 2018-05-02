News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 02 2018 - 17:05

Russian Jet Intercepts U.S. Spy Plane in ‘Safe but Unprofessional’ Maneuver

Su-27

Su-27

Wikicommons

The United States has reportedly accused a Russian fighter aircraft of performing a “safe but unprofessional” interception of its surveillance plane over the Baltic Sea.

The last time a Russian Su-27 fighter buzzed a U.S. spy plane took place in January when an EP-3 aircraft experienced a “15-degree roll and violent turbulence” over the Black Sea. Russia and NATO member states have reported numerous airspace violations by military aircraft since 2014 in Eastern Europe.

Read More
Russian Fighter Buzzes U.S. Surveillance Plane Over Black Sea

A Russian Su-27 came within 20 feet of a U.S. Navy P-8 surveillance plane while flying Tuesday in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, CNN cited two U.S. defense officials as saying.

One official described the nine-minute intercept as “safe but unprofessional.”

“U.S. Navy ships and aircraft routinely interact with military units from other countries,” said U.S. Naval Forces Europe spokesman Lt. Cdr. Zach Harrell. He declined to comment on the specific incident, CNN reported.

Although the U.S. State Department accused Russia of violating an international incidents-prevention accord during the January interception, no official statements have been given either by the State or Defense Department.

Russian Military’s Tighter Purse-strings to Impact Operations – Think Tank
News
May 02 2018
Russian Military’s Tighter Purse-strings to Impact Operations – Think Tank
Russia's Military Says It Will Respond If U.S. Strikes Syria
News
March 13 2018
Russia's Military Says It Will Respond If U.S. Strikes Syria
Starving Wolf No Longer: Can Russia Sustain Its Military? (Op-ed)
Opinion
Feb. 06 2018
Starving Wolf No Longer: Can Russia Sustain Its Military? (Op-ed)

Latest news

World Cup Host Russia Must Brace for Lone Terrorist Attacks, Analyst Warns
News
May 02 2018
World Cup Host Russia Must Brace for Lone Terrorist Attacks, Analyst Warns
Russian Toddler Twins Survive 9-Story Fall
News
May 02 2018
Russian Toddler Twins Survive 9-Story Fall
Russian Olympic Committee Chair Will Not Run for Re-election
News
May 02 2018
Russian Olympic Committee Chair Will Not Run for Re-election

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox