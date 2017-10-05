Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
51 minutes ago Putin Will Be Featured on a Gold-Plated iPhone For His Birthday
54 minutes ago Islamic State Kills Captive Soldier in Syria, Russian Deputy Claims
1 hour ago Getting Kicked Off Premium YouTube Won’t Hurt Revenues, Says RT Editor
Business
Getting Kicked Off Premium YouTube Won’t Hurt Revenues, Says RT Editor
Business
Russia's Alfa Plans to Take on Rival Tinkoff by Creating a Digital Bank
Business
Russia to Reap Benefits from Climate Change
Business
Bankruptcies on the Rise in Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Investors Sue Firm Behind 'Trump Dossier'

Oct 5, 2017 — 12:38
— Update: 12:48

Russian Investors Sue Firm Behind 'Trump Dossier'

Oct 5, 2017 — 12:38
— Update: 12:48
Glenn Simpson Screenshot Youtube

Three Russian investors accused of trying to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential elections in a controversial intelligence dossier are suing the investigation firm Fusion GPS for libel.

In the suit filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Washington, cofounders of Russia’s Alfa Bank Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan claimed that unverified information contained in the so-called “Trump dossier” was slanderous. 

Trump Backed by Kremlin for 'Years,' Claims Unverified Dossier

A copy of the complaint published by Politico Wednesday described allegations in the dossier as "gravely damaging" to the plaintiffs and Alpha Bank.

The intelligence brief falsely accuses the men of "criminal conduct and alleged cooperation with the ‘Kremlin’ to influence the 2016 presidential election,” the complaint reads

“Neither the Plaintiffs nor Alfa committed any of the acts irresponsibly attributed to them by the Defendants.” 

The dossier was produced on the eve of the elections as part of opposition research against the Donald Trump campaign and alleges widespread ties between the campaign and Russian officials. 

Republican party representatives in 2015 hired the investigation firm Fusion GPS to conduct the research, penned by former MI6 British Intelligence Officer Christopher Steele.

The same three Alfa Bank investors filed a libel suit in a New York state court in May against BuzzFeed after the media outlet published the dossier.

Related
World
The Russia Investigation: All the Latest Updates
Opinion
Stop Hyping Trump's Links to the Russian Mob (Op-ed)
World
Trump's Lawyer Denies Role in Secret Ukrainian Peace Deal
World
Less Than Half of Russians Expect Better U.S. Ties Under Trump
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+