Russian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account

State prosecutors in Moscow have ordered Russia’s Investigative Committee to find out how hackers gained access to an opposition activist’s Telegram account last year, according to the news agency RBC. Investigators initially declined to open a case into complaints by Oleg Kozlovsky, who says his Telegram account was accessed illegally in April 2016.

According to Kozlovsky, the hackers cracked his two-step verification by intercepting his text messages, raising concerns that his phone company, MTS, possibly yielded to pressure from Russian intelligence services spying on Russian citizens.