Russian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account

Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme
7 hours ago
Russian cell phone operator MTS will be the first company to start storing users' data under controversial new anti-terror laws.
The world premiere of Manotskov’s new opera as staged by Kirill Serebrennikov
Alexander Manotskov’s opera based the classic Griboyedov comedy Woe From Wit, Chaadaev’s Philosophical Letters, Gogol’s Diary of a Madman and Persian poetry. The music includes the themes of Griboyedov’s waltzes. Libretto by Manotskov and Pavel Kaplevich, director and costume designer Kirill Serebrennikov, choreography by Yevgeny Kulagin. Read more
Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)
2 days ago
Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.
2 days ago
The Doctor In Spite of Himself
Konstantin Raikin stages Moliere’s satire of 17th century French medicine. Read more