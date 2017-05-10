Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
7 minutes ago Russian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account
39 minutes ago Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President
1 hour ago Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending
Russia
Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending
Russia
Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws
Moscow
Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)
Russia
Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
7 minutes ago Russian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account
39 minutes ago Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President
1 hour ago Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending

Russian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account

May 10, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 17:29

Russian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account

May 10, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 17:29
AP Photo

State prosecutors in Moscow have ordered Russia’s Investigative Committee to find out how hackers gained access to an opposition activist’s Telegram account last year, according to the news agency RBC. Investigators initially declined to open a case into complaints by Oleg Kozlovsky, who says his Telegram account was accessed illegally in April 2016.

According to Kozlovsky, the hackers cracked his two-step verification by intercepting his text messages, raising concerns that his phone company, MTS, possibly yielded to pressure from Russian intelligence services spying on Russian citizens.

Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme

The same night Kozlovsky was hacked, Georgy Alburov, who works with Alexei Navalny at the Anti-Corruption Foundation, says his text messages were also intercepted to gain access to his Telegram account.

Following the security breach, Telegram founder Pavel Durov accused the Russian government of behaving like a “cannibalistic Central Asian or Middle Eastern regime.”

Related
Russia
Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme

7 hours ago

Russian cell phone operator MTS will be the first company to start storing users' data under controversial new anti-terror laws.

39 minutes ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

1 hour ago

Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending

2 hours ago

Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

4 hours ago

16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks

5 hours ago

Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws

22 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

39 minutes ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

1 hour ago

Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending

2 hours ago

Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

39 minutes ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

1 hour ago

Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending

2 hours ago

Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

1 day ago

1 day ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed ...

Opera

Chaadsky

The world premiere of Manotskov’s new opera as staged by Kirill Serebrennikov

Wed. May. 10 Sun. Jun. 04
Helikon Opera
03:00 p.m.

Alexander Manotskov’s opera based the classic Griboyedov comedy Woe From Wit, Chaadaev’s Philosophical Letters, Gogol’s Diary of a Madman and Persian poetry. The music includes the themes of Griboyedov’s waltzes. Libretto by Manotskov and Pavel Kaplevich, director and costume designer Kirill Serebrennikov, choreography by Yevgeny Kulagin. Read more

Read more

39 minutes ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

1 hour ago

Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending

2 hours ago

Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

23 hours ago
By Konstantin Gaaze
Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze

Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)

By Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze
23 hours ago

Are the president’s whereabouts a state secret? Yes and no.

Print edition — 6 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 days ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 days ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 days ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)

21 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects photos from across Russia, where millions of people on Tuesday celebrated Victory Day and the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory ...

4 hours ago

16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks

5 hours ago

Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws

22 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

2 days ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.

see more

2 days ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – ...

4 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times ...

2 days ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.

New issue — 6 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
2 days ago
By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky
2 days ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the ...

1 day ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

1 day ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

1 day ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day ago

Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

1 day ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

Wed. May. 10

More events
All Nighter Cinema
The Lost City of Z Cinema
youtube / in police Theater
Terra Nullius: Doubts Dance
Sergei Shutov: Apples From Mars Exhibition
The Gronholm Method Theater

1 day ago

Navalny Undergoes Eye Operation in Spain

1 day ago

Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

1 day ago

Islamic State Claims It Beheaded Russian Intel Officer in Syria

1 day ago

Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

1 day ago

Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Heads to Washington

4 hours ago

16th Century Chess Piece Discovered During Moscow Roadworks

5 hours ago

Lawyers Ask Human Rights Court to Rule on Russia's Anti-Nazi Laws

22 hours ago

Only One Foreign Leader Attended This Year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Away From the Archives

4 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times ...

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

4 days ago
French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool ...

Away From the Archives

4 days ago
An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. ...
From our partners

Theater

The Doctor In Spite of Himself

Tue. Jul. 25 Tue. Jul. 25
Satirikon / Planeta KVN Stage
06:00 p.m.

Konstantin Raikin stages Moliere’s satire of 17th century French medicine. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

4 days ago

4 days ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. ...

Most Read

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)

Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Victory Day Parade in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+