News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 04 2018 - 13:12

Russian Investigators Launch Extremism Probe Against Suspected Jehovah's Witnesses Leader

Michael Tapp / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Russian investigators have opened a criminal probe against a man suspected of being a Jehovah’s Witnesses leader in the Far East, amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group that has been labeled as extremist in Russia.

Russia outlawed Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017, equating the country’s estimated 175,000 adherents to members of a terrorist group, making it illegal for them to congregate or distribute literature. In October, investigators claimed to have seized explosives from members of the religious group in the Volga region of Kirov — a claim that a spokesperson for the group denied.

Read More
Russia Outlaws Jehovah's Witnesses

Russia’s Investigative Committee announced Tuesday that a criminal case had been opened against a 34-year-old man in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on suspicion that he had organized the activities of a banned extremist organization.

According to law enforcement agencies, the 34-year-old Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky resident had organized secret meetings “at least twice a week” in which he taught locals about the organization and distributed “extremist literature.”

On December 3, local police say they searched the apartment of the suspect as well as the gathering place of the banned organization, where they said they found evidence that implicated the man.

The Jehovah's Witnesses are a Christian religious group with roughly 8.2 million members worldwide. Their faith differs notably from mainstream Christianity in several ways, with many members believing that Armageddon is imminent.

Suspected Orthodox Church Arsonist Detained in Moscow
News
Nov. 08 2018
Suspected Orthodox Church Arsonist Detained in Moscow
Jehovah’s Witnesses Leader Detained in Siberia — Reports
News
Nov. 12 2018
Jehovah’s Witnesses Leader Detained in Siberia — Reports
Ukraine Church Spokesman Accuses Moscow of Petrol Bomb Attack on Kiev Cathedral
News
Nov. 15 2018
Ukraine Church Spokesman Accuses Moscow of Petrol Bomb Attack on Kiev Cathedral


Latest news

U.S. Issues 60-Day Ultimatum for Russia to Comply With Nuclear Treaty
News
Dec. 04 2018
U.S. Issues 60-Day Ultimatum for Russia to Comply With Nuclear Treaty
Crimea Power Stations in Sanctions Row Could Face New Delay
News
Dec. 04 2018
Crimea Power Stations in Sanctions Row Could Face New Delay
Russia Won't `Beg' for Meeting With Trump, Kremlin Aide Says
News
Dec. 04 2018
Russia Won't `Beg' for Meeting With Trump, Kremlin Aide Says

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

News

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

News

Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

Sign up for our weekly newsletter