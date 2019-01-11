Russian Investigators Blame Murders of 3 Journalists in CAR on Their Employer

Russia’s Investigative Committee has blamed the deaths of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic on the media outlet they were working for.

The accusation comes a day after an investigation presented what it claimed was new evidence that the journalists fell victim to a targeted attack by men who had links to Wagner, a Russian private military contractor.

Orkhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguyev and Kirill Radchenko were shot dead in late July while on assignment in the CAR for the TsUR news site to investigate the activities of Wagner, which has also been tied to the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.