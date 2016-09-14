Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
31 minutes ago Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns
1 hour ago Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'
1 hour ago Russian Government Slashes State Media Budgets
Russia
Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'
Russia
Russian Government Slashes State Media Budgets
Russia
Remains of Orthodox Saint to Reach International Space Station
Russia
Arrested Anti-Corruption Official Found with $300M in Offshore Accounts

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns

Sep. 14 2016 — 14:58
— Update: 15:28

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns

Sep. 14 2016 — 14:58
— Update: 15:28
Pavel Bednyakov / TASS

Vladimir Markin, the spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee, has resigned, Russian tabloid LifeNews reported Wednesday.

Markin, who holds the rank of Major General of Justice, has headed the press office of Russia’s Investigative Committee since 2007. He is a former journalist, and hosted several television shows before becoming spokesperson for the investigative branch of Russia’s General Prosecutor’s Office. The branch was later established as a separate federal investigative authority.

Markin is also an aspiring writer, whose recent book on the murder of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya has come under intense scrutiny after accusations of plagiarism. At least two journalists from Russian opposition publications Novaya Gazeta and The New Times magazine said that Markin lifted several passages from their articles without their permission. Markin's publishing house, Eksmo Press, later took the fall, claiming that the failure to properly credit the sources in Markin’s book was a technical error.

Markin refused to comment on his alleged dismissal when approached by reporters, but sources in the Investigative Committee later confirmed his resignation, the TASS news agency reported. Markin's next job will have nothing to do with his previous position, although he will tackle issues which are "no less ambitious or high-profile," the source said.

Related
Russia
Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee
Russia
Investigative Committee Head Denounces 'Betrayal' of Corrupt Colleagues
Russia
Moscow Investigative Committee Head Resigned Before Arrests
Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'

1 hour ago

The Ecology Watchdog of the North Caucasus, an environmental NGO involved in battling wildfires in southern Russia, has been labelled a “foreign agent," Russia’s Justice Ministry announced Wednesday. The decision was made after an “unplanned ...

1 hour ago

Russian Government Slashes State Media Budgets

3 hours ago

Remains of Orthodox Saint to Reach International Space Station

3 hours ago

Arrested Anti-Corruption Official Found with $300M in Offshore Accounts

20 hours ago

Russian Communist Party Plans to Protest Electoral Fraud

21 hours ago

TripAdvisor Ranks Russia's Hermitage Museum as Best in Europe

21 hours ago

Putin Considers Travel Bans for Suspected Corrupt Bankers

29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first ...

29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first ...

29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Russian Government Slashes State Media Budgets

3 hours ago

Remains of Orthodox Saint to Reach International Space Station

3 hours ago

Arrested Anti-Corruption Official Found with $300M in Offshore Accounts

1 hour ago

Russian Government Slashes State Media Budgets

3 hours ago

Remains of Orthodox Saint to Reach International Space Station

3 hours ago

Arrested Anti-Corruption Official Found with $300M in Offshore Accounts
21 hours ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
21 hours ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

1 hour ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

1 hour ago

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, ...

1 hour ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

1 hour ago

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, there are also some famous faces you might recognize.

1 hour ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

1 hour ago

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, there are also some famous faces you might recognize.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a quick, healthy lunch, we've got it covered.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a ...

1 day ago

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a quick, healthy lunch, we've got it covered.

New issue — 6 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Moscow's Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bairam)
1 day, 18 hours ago
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the hajj pilgrimage by slaughtering sheep, goats, camels and cows to commemorate Prophet ...

20 hours ago

Russian Communist Party Plans to Protest Electoral Fraud

21 hours ago

TripAdvisor Ranks Russia's Hermitage Museum as Best in Europe

21 hours ago

Putin Considers Travel Bans for Suspected Corrupt Bankers

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat
Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when you’re settled in the playful basement bar-laboratory, you’ll realize the game isn’t over yet.

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat
Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when you’re settled in the playful basement bar-laboratory, you’ll realize the game isn’t over yet.

22 hours ago

U.S. MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Awarded Passport for Breakaway 'Luhansk Republic'
Former wrestling world champion Jeff Monson has become the first American to receive citizenship for the self-proclaimed Luhansk ...

22 hours ago

Eastern Ukraine Separatist Leaders Pledge New Cease-Fire
Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have announced a unilateral cease-fire starting at midnight on Wednesday. Igor Plotnitsky, the ...

22 hours ago

U.S. MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Awarded Passport for Breakaway 'Luhansk Republic'
Former wrestling world champion Jeff Monson has become the first American to receive citizenship for the self-proclaimed Luhansk ...

22 hours ago

Eastern Ukraine Separatist Leaders Pledge New Cease-Fire
Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have announced a unilateral cease-fire starting at midnight on Wednesday. Igor Plotnitsky, the ...

20 hours ago

Russian Communist Party Plans to Protest Electoral Fraud
The Communist Party of the Russian Federation has announced that it will consider staging protests if the State ...

21 hours ago

TripAdvisor Ranks Russia's Hermitage Museum as Best in Europe
Users of the TripAdvisor website have voted Russia's State Hermitage Museum the best in Europe, making it third ...
2 days ago
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
2 days ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

23 hours ago

Russia Adds Salt to Western Food Embargo

1 day ago

Chief of Russian Presidential Transport Firm Arrested

1 day ago

Foreign Students to Sit Compulsory Russian Language Exams

1 day ago

Russian Arms Companies Slide in Defense Firm Rankings

1 day ago

Surveillance Whistleblower Snowden Critiques Kremlin Anti-Terror Policy

1 day ago

Russian Officials Pray for World Cup Stadium Completion
Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film
2 days ago
Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box ...
Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film
2 days ago
Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, ...
The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade
1 day ago
Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. ...

Most Read

Arrested Anti-Corruption Official Found with $300M in Offshore Accounts

TripAdvisor Ranks Russia's Hermitage Museum as Best in Europe

Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out

Putin Considers Travel Bans for Suspected Corrupt Bankers
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+