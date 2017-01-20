Russian Internet Users Say Trump Gave a Wonderful, Communist Inauguration Speech

- — Russia's Love Affair With Donald Trump Reaches a Crescendo – 2 days ago
- — Russian Gunsmiths Release Commemorative Coins Reading ‘In Trump We Trust’ – 3 days ago
- — Russian Elite $29Bln Richer After Trump Election Victory – 1 week ago
- — Crimean Authorities Hope Trump Will Recognize Their Republic – 1 month ago
- — Revealed: The Strange Fate of Russia's 'Donald Trump Ltd.' – 1 month ago
- — Russian Firm Honors Trump with $3,000 Gold-Coated iPhone 7 – 2 months ago
- — Duma Deputy Hopes Trump Will Reduce U.S. Aggression – 2 months ago
- — Trump Named Honorary Russian Cossack – 2 months ago
- — Russians Laugh as Trump Triumphs – 2 months ago
- — Inside Moscow's pro-Trump Election Night Bash – 2 months ago
Mightier Than the Sword: How Politics Is Tearing Apart PEN Russia
1 day ago
The expulsion of a prominent writer has split Russia's writer community and brought back ghosts of Soviet censorship.
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future
Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future
Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings
Paintings, sculptures and objects by this New York based Russian painter and sculptor seen as one of the most brilliant representatives of Sots Art. Sokov’s ironic works combine Soviet and western Pop Art symbols with traditional folklore. Read more