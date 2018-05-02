News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 02 2018 - 10:05

Russian Institute Downgrades Nurses to ‘Cleaners’ to Avoid Pay Raises

A medical research institute has reportedly reclassified nearly 170 nurses as “cleaners” to avoid complying with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2012 orders to raise wages.

Putin pledged to increase the real incomes of health care, education and research professionals by 2018 in executive orders known as the “May Decrees” that he signed after his inauguration in 2012.

Russian media outlets have observed employees at Russian universities, hospitals and research institutes receiving “illogical” bonuses in a rush to meet the goal months ahead of the March 2018 presidential elections.

