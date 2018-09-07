Russian Instagram Star Jailed for Attacking Traffic Cop

A popular Instagram model has been sentenced to 1.5 years behind bars for attacking a traffic police officer in Moscow while he was trying to write her a ticket, investigative officials said this week.

Kira Mayer, 24, was charged with assaulting an officer in May. The officer was writing Mayer a citation for driving without a license. Investigators said she “caused bodily harm to the patrolman trying to snatch the report.”

“Mayer was found guilty on two counts of using violence against a state representative,” Moscow’s Presnensky district court said in a press release Wednesday.