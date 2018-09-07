Russian Instagram Star Jailed for Attacking Traffic Cop
Kira Mayer / Instagram
A popular Instagram model has been sentenced to 1.5 years behind bars for attacking a traffic police officer in Moscow while he was trying to write her a ticket, investigative officials said this week.
Kira Mayer, 24, was charged with assaulting an officer in May. The officer was writing Mayer a citation for driving without a license. Investigators said she “caused bodily harm to the patrolman trying to snatch the report.”
“Mayer was found guilty on two counts of using violence against a state representative,” Moscow’s Presnensky district court said in a press release Wednesday.
According to the Moskva news agency, Mayer said she regrets her actions and apologized to the officer.
“I’ve suffered from neurosis since childhood,” she said in an explanation of her actions. “I am on edge when I’m really nervous, but I try to control myself.”
The prosecutor had initially requested a sentence of 2.2 years.