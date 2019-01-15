News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 15 2019 - 11:01

Russian World Cup Host City Outranks LA, Toronto in Quality of Life Index

Pixabay

Move over, Toronto, Brussels and Los Angeles: this Russian city of just 3 million has all the trappings of a better life.

A 2019 quality of life ranking published last week placed Nizhny Novgorod in 109th position overall, ahead of a number of major world cities and the two biggest Russian cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Read More
Meeting Russians in the Regions Will Be My World Cup Souvenir (Op-ed)

The industrial city east of Moscow placed higher than Toronto, Brussels, Madrid and Los Angeles on the cost-of-living data collection website Numbeo rating published Friday.

St. Petersburg (182), Moscow (191), Yekaterinburg (199) and Novosibirsk (206) were the only other Russian cities to make the list.

Numbeo ranks cities according to purchasing power, low cost of living and house prices relative to income. Low pollution, traffic, good health care and safety also add points to the city.

Overall, Russia ranked 59th out of 71 countries in Numbeo’s quality of life rating.

The Australian capital of Canberra, the Dutch city of Eindhoven and Raleigh, North Carolina were rated Numbeo’s top three cities respectively.

Salt in the Wound: Muscovites At Odds Over Corrosive Winter Grit
News
Dec. 21 2018
Salt in the Wound: Muscovites At Odds Over Corrosive Winter Grit
Memes Abound After Emu Escapes Russian Christmas Special
Meanwhile…
Dec. 25 2018
Memes Abound After Emu Escapes Russian Christmas Special
Russia Detains American in Moscow Over Suspected Spying
News
Dec. 31 2018
Russia Detains American in Moscow Over Suspected Spying


Latest news

Moscow Court Extends Arrest of 4 Ukrainian Sailors Until April 24
News
Jan. 15 2019
Moscow Court Extends Arrest of 4 Ukrainian Sailors Until April 24
Aeroflot Revokes Frequent Flyer’s Privileges Over Instagram Insult
News
Jan. 15 2019
Aeroflot Revokes Frequent Flyer’s Privileges Over Instagram Insult
In Most of Russia Emergency Hotline Doesn’t Work, Audit Finds
News
Jan. 15 2019
In Most of Russia Emergency Hotline Doesn’t Work, Audit Finds

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Patriarch Warns ‘Antichrist’ Will Control Humans Through Gadgets

News

Russian Military Seeks Permission to Shoot Down Passenger Planes

News

Russia Confirms ‘Meteor Shower’ Was Actually a Missile Defense Satellite

News

Reports Surface of Fresh Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya

Opinion

Putin's Retirement Plan Depends on Belarus (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter