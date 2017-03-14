Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

The Moscow city court has upheld a lower court’s ruling in support of the Justice Ministry’s decision to add independent pollster the Levada Center to Russia’s federal registry of “foreign agents,” according to the news agency Interfax.

Last November, a district court in Moscow rejected a lawsuit by the Levada Center to overturn its new “foreign agent” status. In September 2016, the Justice Ministry blacklisted the polling agency, arguing that the Levada Center accepts foreign funding and engages in “political activity.”

A law passed in 2012 subjects Russian organizations labeled “foreign agents” to additional, often crippling police scrutiny and checks. Many of the NGOs that have landed on the registry have closed their doors, unwilling to work under such conditions. Others have given up all foreign money, only to suffer bankruptcy.

In May 2013, the Levada Center announced that it would refuse any further foreign grants, hoping to avoid being blacklisted by the Justice Ministry.