News
May 09 2018 - 16:05

Russian 'Immortal Regiment' Marches Across the World, in Pictures

Bettina Hansen / Instagram @bettinahansen

Since 2012, Russians have participated in "Immortal Regiment" marches every May 9 to commemorate their family members who participated in World War II. 

Carrying placards with the portraits of their relatives, people organized marches in cities across the world this year, from Seattle to Sevastopol.

Here is a selection of photographs of the events this year found on social media.

Brisbane

Toronto

Manchester

Los Angeles

Kiev

Prague

London

Seattle

Novgorod

Sevastopol 

Moscow

