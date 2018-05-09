Russian 'Immortal Regiment' Marches Across the World, in Pictures
Bettina Hansen / Instagram @bettinahansen
Since 2012, Russians have participated in "Immortal Regiment" marches every May 9 to commemorate their family members who participated in World War II.
Carrying placards with the portraits of their relatives, people organized marches in cities across the world this year, from Seattle to Sevastopol.
Here is a selection of photographs of the events this year found on social media.
Brisbane
Toronto
Manchester
Los Angeles
Kiev
Prague
London
Seattle
Novgorod
Sevastopol
Moscow
