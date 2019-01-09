News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Jan. 09 2019 - 12:01

Russian Hunter Kills Son, Mistaking Him for Moose

Pixabay

A northern Russia hunter has shot and killed his son, mistaking him for a moose, authorities said on Wednesday.

The victim died last Thursday from a single shot, investigators in the Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous district said in a round-up of cases opened during the New Year’s holidays.

“The hunter fired a rifle into a moving object in poor visibility, mistakenly believing that it was a moose,” the investigators said of the incident some 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

“Having come closer, the hunter saw that he mortally wounded his 18-year-old son,” they added.

The father was charged with causing death by negligence, which carries a prison sentence of up to two years.



