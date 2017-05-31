Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger

Russia
Meanwhile…
Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window
Meanwhile…
Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'
Meanwhile…
Head of Orthodox Church Compares Homosexual Marriage to Nazism
Meanwhile…
Moscow's Subway System Now Offers One Excellent Adventure
The Amur Tiger Programme

A Russian man has been fined 1.7 million rubles ($30,000) after shooting an endangered Amur tiger.

The man, from Russia's Far Eastern region of Primorye, was also handed a suspended jail term of 1 year and 10 months, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

In August 2015, the young female tiger was found three kilometers from the village of Kishinyovka with broken hind legs after being shot by by an IZH-27E hunting rifle. The animal was transported to Vladivostok for veterinary care, but later died of its injuries.

The Amur tiger, also called the Siberian tiger, is a protected species in Russia. Thanks to ongoing conservation work, its population in the country's Far East has grown from 330 tigers in 2005 to 562 in 2015.

