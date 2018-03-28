News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 28 2018 - 13:03

Russian Human Rights Activist Attacked in Dagestan

Sirazhutdin Datsiev

Sirazhutdin Datsiev

Yekaterina Sokirianskaia / Facebook

The head of Russia’s Memorial human rights group in the Republic of Dagestan has been attacked in what appears to be a continuing intimidation campaign against activists. 

Authorities in the neighboring Chechen Republic have been holding Oyub Titiyev, the head of the local Memorial branch, on drug charges since January. Later that month, arsonists torched Memorial’s office in Ingushetia, another North Caucasus republic, as well as the group’s service car in Dagestan.

Read More
Car Torched in Third Attack on Memorial Human Right Group in North Caucasus

Yekaterina Sokirianskaia, the Russia-based project director of the International Crisis Group, announced that Memorial’s director in Dagestan Sirazhutdin Datsiev has been hospitalized after being beaten on Monday. 

“Unidentified perpetrators attacked him near his home in Makhachkala, beat up brutally and left lying on the ground,” she tweeted on Tuesday. 

Photographs shared by Sokirianskaia showed Datsiev with several bruises on the side of his face and forehead.

Memorial board chairman Oleg Orlov cited a witness as saying that she saw the attacker attacking Datsiev with an unidentified subject after stepping out of a car, the BBC Russia Service reported. 

“He was struck on the head from behind. They knocked him out and continued beating him across other parts of his body,” Memorial lawyer Murad Magomedov told the Kavkaz-Uzel news website.

The Kremlin's Reshuffles and Arrests Alone Won’t Clean Up Dagestan (Op-ed)
Opinion
Feb. 28 2018
The Kremlin's Reshuffles and Arrests Alone Won’t Clean Up Dagestan (Op-ed)

Latest news

Russia Launches Nationwide Safety Investigation Into Malls After Deadly Fire Kills 64 People
News
March 28 2018
Russia Launches Nationwide Safety Investigation Into Malls After Deadly Fire Kills 64 People
Russian Football Union Launches Investigation into Racist Chants at France Friendly
News
March 28 2018
Russian Football Union Launches Investigation into Racist Chants at France Friendly
Russia Fines Six Israelis for Proselytizing Kabbalah in Moscow
News
March 28 2018
Russia Fines Six Israelis for Proselytizing Kabbalah in Moscow

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox